Prime Minister, Dr The Right Honourable Keith Mitchell left the state today to attend the state funeral for former Prime Minister of Jamaica, Edward Seaga.

Dr Mitchell will be among persons delivering tributes when Seaga is laid to rest on Sunday, 23 June 2019.

The Prime Minister will be joined by Dr Francis Alexis, who in 1984 was the leader of the Grenada Democratic Movement, which merged with 2 other parties to form the New National Party. Seaga, who was Prime Minister at the time, is recognised for sharing valuable insight and guidance which was useful in the NNP’s formation.

In the absence of Dr Mitchell, Honourable Emmalin Pierre has been appointed Acting Prime Minister. Honourable Pierre will act in the position until Sunday night when Dr Mitchell returns to the state.

Office of the Prime Minister