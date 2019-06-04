The matter involving the Government of Grenada with respect to the salary deduction of a teacher made during industrial action last year, came on for hearing Monday before the High Court in Grenada.

The case was brought by secondary school teacher, Donna Marcelle Lusan with the defendants being the Cabinet of Ministers, the Minister of Finance, the Public Service Commission (PSC) and the Attorney General.

The Public Service Commission was successful in its application to be removed as a party based on its constitutional duties.

On the substantive issue of the salary deduction for days not worked due to strike action, Justice Godfrey Smith encouraged the parties to settle since the claim amounts to about $500.

The issue remains whether government has a right to deduct salary for periods not worked during an industrial dispute. The employee or claimant in this case, withheld labour and therefore government withheld wages for the same period.

The outcome of this case will have significant implications for the wider public service and constitutional law in Grenada.

A date for the hearing of the matter has not yet been set.

