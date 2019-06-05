Embassy of Grenada to the Russian Federation in conjunction with the Ministry of International Business of Grenada, today announced participation in the Russian Retail Week 2019, a 6-day event held on 3 – 8 June 2019 at the World Trade Centre, Moscow.

Russian Retail Week, organised by the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation and the Russian Retail Market Experts Association is a large-scale retail industry event with the participation of business and government. The event is a great platform to form main directions of retail industry development, to determine the state approaches to the development of the modern and civilised retail market, to resolve the industry problems.

“The Russian Retail Week may be recognised a landmark event indicative of a new level of interaction between the trade business community and governmental authorities,” commented Denis Manturov, Minister for Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation

More than 6,500 people are expected at the Russian Retail Week 2019. Every year the number of forum participants increases by an average of 1,000 people. In 2015, the first event gathered more than 3,000 participants, in 2016 – 4,000, in 2017 – 5,000, in 2018 – 6,000 participants.

The Embassy of Grenada in conjunction with the Ministry of International Business of Grenada is showcasing Pure Grenada products from Grenada Cooperative Nutmeg Association (GCNA), Grenada Cocoa Association, Grenada Chocolate Company, De La Grenade Industries, Belmont Estate, Westerhall Estate Rum, Clarke’s Court Rum and Caribbean Naturals and Grenada Nutmeg /Cocoa Products that include:

Cocoa beans

Nutmeg

Local spices

Chocolates

Rum and spiced liquors

Local manufactured products

“Our participation in the Russian Retail Week 2019 event underscores our dedication to the region as well as gives us an opportunity to showcase Pure Grenada and all it has to offer,” commented HE Oleg Firer, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Grenada.

Embassy of Grenada Press Centre