Quarantine Recreational Park will be transformed to Festival Village from 7-9 June with the return of the Grenada Music Festival 2019 to its original home.

It will be 3 nights of show-stopping entertainment complimented with an infusion of great food and culture.

All 3 nights have been dubbed with a different theme and Friday’s Sol EC Ltd. Rhythm & Soul Night opens in fine Grenadian Style with the familiar sounds of Solid the Band featuring Jeverson Ramirez. The festival will continue to rock the night away when soul sensation, Freddie Jackson, performs his mega-hits that will have the entire festival singing along and when Keri Hilson hits the stage she promises to “knock you down” with her smooth rhythmic sound. Rhythm & Soul night will continue to come alive with our Grenadian son of the soil, pianist Eddie Bullen & Band.

The Westerhall Reggae Fest will turn up the tempo on the festival stage when veteran performers Maxi Priest, Ky Mani Marley and Busy Signal light up the stage with performances that promise to blow the audience away. There will also be a special surprise artist who is guaranteed to captivate the audience.

The curtains come down on the Grenada Music Festival on Sunday night with Soca Fusion, which promises to close the festival with an explosion of Soca talent. Grenadians can expect a spectacular performance from the Soca Diva Patrice Roberts, performing her full live set, supported by D’All Starz Band. Expect big performances from Blaxx and Teddyson John along with D’ All Starz. But no soca show can ever be complete without the energy of our Soca sensations Wuss Ways, Dash and Lavaman and more. These explosive performances will all be capped with a fireworks display to close the 2019 festival.

Patrons are guaranteed a long weekend packed with quality entertainment all on one stage. Tickets can be purchased at outlets throughout the island or online at www.grenadamusicfest.com.

The Grenada Music Festival will also provide secure parking and shuttle buses for its patrons departing from the Car Park opposite the Spice Island Beach Resort. The comfortable air-conditioned shuttles will depart at regular intervals to bring patrons to and from the festival grounds for the entire night.

The Grenada Music Festival, the second largest cultural event on the island after Spicemas, supported by both the Government of Grenada and the Grenada Tourism Authority, promises to be one with a difference. The festival organisers saw the importance of ensuring Grenada did not have a gap in the staging of the festival as we continue to support the development of the Pure Grenada Brand, particularly at a time when Grenadian entertainment is at a high regionally and internationally. Grenada is quickly becoming a hub for top class entertainment and the staging of a top quality music festival continues to provide year-round value which brings visitors to our shores.

The festival committee looks forward to the full support of Grenadians and visitors alike, with the anticipation the GMF2020 will be bigger and better.

