Claris Charles, Grenada’s ambassador to Cuba is among 4 Grenadians honoured and recognised for HM Queen Elizabeth’s 2019 birthday celebration.

HER MAJESTY THE QUEEN has been graciously pleased to give orders for the following appointments to the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (Civil Division):

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

CBE

Claris CHARLES. For services to education trade unionism and foreign affairs.

OBE

Dr Michael RADIX – For services to health and community service.

MBE

Sylvia NYACK – For services to business and community service.

HER MAJESTY THE QUEEN has been graciously pleased to approve the award of the British Empire Medal (Civil Division) to the under-mentioned:

BRITISH EMPIRE MEDAL