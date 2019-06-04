On Monday, 27 May Real Value IGA Supermarket presented a cheque in the amount of $1,161.16 to Dr Barrymore McBarnette and Rev. Dr Rafael O James, who both serve on the board of the Grenada Cancer Society.

Real Value IGA would like to sincerely express our appreciation to our customers for their kindness and generosity. It doesn’t take much to make a difference in the lives of our fellow Grenadians.

Real Value IGA Supermarket believes when you give, you should receive. Therefore, all of the customers who were kind enough to make a donation were entered into a raffle to receive a gift. Lilleen Nedd made a “Change for Change” donation and was our lucky raffle winner. She received a lovely bouquet of tropical flowers and a premium bottle of prosecco compliments of Real Value IGA Supermarket on 27 May.

Real Value IGA Supermarket began an initiative called “Change for Change” on 15 April. This initiative was created as a way for Real Value IGA Supermarket and their customers to make a positive impact on society through the use of small pocket change. Customers have the ability of donating between $0.01 – $0.99 when they check out by having the cashier round up their bill to the next dollar. The funds raised are donated 100% to a local charity on behalf of the Customers of Real Value IGA Supermarket and are matched dollar for dollar by Real Value IGA Supermarket. This is an ongoing programme which allows for a different charity to be selected each month. Real Value IGA welcomes the public to recommend charities that are near and dear to their hearts for possible future donations. Recommendations can be made via email to marketing@realvaluesupermarket.com or by calling 473-439-2121 ext. 244.

The first charity selected for the “Change for Change” initiative was the Grenada Cancer Society. The Grenada Cancer Society (GCS) was founded in 1984 by a group of health care workers, businesspersons and other individuals. The organisation’s primary goals are to educate and counsel people with cancer, provide medical assistance, provide financial assistance to those who are in need of scans, treatments or surgery and to advocate for support groups. Breast cancer and cervical cancer are the leading cancers found in women in Grenada and prostate cancer is the leading cancer found in men according to the GCS. Oftentimes in Grenada people are diagnosed during late-stage cancer growth due to the limited public awareness of leading causes of cancer, proper preventative measures and typical symptoms or signs for concern with their health.

On 20 May, Real Value IGA Supermarket announced the second charity to be selected under the “Change for Change” initiative which is; the Grenada National Kidney Patient Foundation. This organisation assists Grenadians with dialysis treatments who can’t afford the necessary treatments on their own. A typical patient with kidney failure needs to have 3 treatments a week which cost EC$750 each. There are currently 19 Grenadians that are assisted through the Kidney Foundation and the majority of the patients experience Kidney failure due to diabetes or high blood pressure.

Real Value IGA Supermarket would like to encourage customers to use their small pocket change to keep making a difference. Just tell your cashier that you’d like to round-up your bill to the next dollar when checking out. Let’s join together to create a “ripple effect” of positive change in Grenada!

Real Value IGA Supermarket