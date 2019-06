The Rotary Clubs of Grenada in conjunction with a team from the Voluntary Optometric Services for Humanity (VOSH) of North Carolina, USA, will be hosting a week of free eye examinations as follows:

Saturday, 29 June 2019: Hillsborough Health Centre, Carriacou

Monday, 1 July 2019: St Patrick’s Health Centre

Tuesday, 2 July 2019: Grand Bras Medical Station

Wednesday, 3 July 2019: The Youth Centre, Morne Rouge

All clinics will run from 8 am to 5 pm.

Rotary Club of Grenada