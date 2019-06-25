The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) is currently conducting a simulation exercise under the pseudonym Tropical Storm Angel Eyes, to test its preparedness for the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

The exercise, which commenced on Tuesday, 25 June 2019, will culminate on Thursday, 27 June 2019 with 2 mock incidents at River Road and The Villa (St George), respectively.

Members of the public are urged not to panic when in receipt of information relating to the exercise, or notice the movements of emergency response teams within the 2 areas stated above between the hours of noon and 4 pm on 27 June.

Simulation exercise Tropical Storm Angel Eyes is aimed at according members of the RGPF the opportunity to further enhance their response and understand their respective roles while responding to emergency situations.

Office of Commissioner of Police