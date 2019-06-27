More than 300 Grenadians benefitted from the just ended oral health outreach conducted by the Toronto-based group, “Smile Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique”.

Vanessa Felix, President of Smile GCP, said her organisation which comprises Caribbean volunteers successfully conducted 326 dental procedures, 134 cleaning, 83 extractions, 109 fillings, 50 massage therapies and 41 chiropractic services.

Describing the one-week clinic as a huge success and record for the group, Felix, Grenadian-born Canadian trained Dental Hygienist, said she and her team are extremely proud of their accomplishments.

The clinic which is the second for the group in less than a year, was held at the St David Health Centre. Although the first day was a public holiday, more than 60 persons received attendance. It was the first time the group offered massage therapeutic and chiropractic services, and from all indications “it was well received” she explained.

In September of 2018, Smile GCP with assistance from the Ministry of Health’s Dental Health Department, held its first mission in Grenada at the Gouyave Health Centre, in St John, where close to 200 children as well as adults benefitted from the 5-day dental outreach. As part of the 2018 mission, the team also provided services in Carriacou which the group’s members say were highly appreciated and successful.

Smile GCP’s team also includes Canadian-based Grenadian Dental Surgeon, Dr Sheridan Cyrus, who has been collaborating with other institutions in Grenada including Her Majesty’s Prisons at Richmond Hill. Dr Cyrus, who is passionate about helping Grenadians through his medical calling said, it is also an opportunity to teach and promote the benefits of good oral care. As part of this year’s outreach, Smile GCP’s team also provided oral health education and made 2 sizable donations to 2 primary schools in St David, where several tubes of toothpaste and brushes were distributed.

To make such missions possible, Smile GCP raises funds through different social ventures and donations from goodwill. Some of the local sponsors of this year’s mission include Radisson Grenada Beach Resort, Attorney-at-Law, Dickon Mitchell, Antillean Group, Duty Free Caribbean, S and S Enterprises, Bryan Whiteman, Elvin Bishop and Spiceisle Adventures Tours and Water Sport.