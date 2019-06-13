The Grenada Netball Association (GNA) has announced the national squad for the OECS/ECCB International Netball Series set for St Vincent & the Grenadines from 15 – 21 June.

Representing Grenada at the series are:

Players

Cecile Roberts (Co-Captain) Denise Cameron (Co-Captain) Carlene Alexander Lottysha Cato Shakira Collymore Arissa Edgehill Shakera Fortune Tiffany Frederick Ann Lewis Tahera Mc Donald Renisha Stafford Subrina Sylvester

Officials

Elsa Woodroffe (Team Manager) Kathy-Ann Gabriel (Coach) Glynis Roberts (Delegate) Devon St. Paul (Physiotherapist)

Spice Girls leave Grenada this Friday, 14 June at 7:05 am and are scheduled to return on Saturday, 22 June at 9:45 pm.

The OECS/ECCB International Netball Series has replaced the OECS/ECCB Under-23 Netball Tournament. This new format provides an opportunity for regional teams to attain international ranking.

The series will be hosted at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex under the theme ‘Excellence and Empowerment through Sports’.

Ministry of Youth, Sports, Culture, & The Arts