The Grenada Football Association is pleased to announce the names of the final list of 20 players as selected by the technical staff, who will represent Grenada in the 2019 Windward Islands Football Tournament (WIFA) Women’s Championship scheduled to be held in St Lucia from 30 June – 7 July 2019 at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground.

The team is made up of Connie John, Resheda Charles, Monique George, Sheranda Charles, Shaniah Johnson, Kimel Robertson, Ruth Lewis, Judy McIntosh, Treasher Valcin, Abigail Adewunmi, Shantan Charles, Grace John, Tiranha Williams, Aaliyah Jackson, Kristal Julien, Carena Noel, Merissa Charles, Coie Smith, Rockel Hood and Nikita Paul.

The Spice Girlz is being coached by Andrew Munro assisted by Ariba Collins, Semon Redhead is the goalkeeper coach and Alana Francois the Equipment Manager.

The tournament kicks off on Tuesday, 2 July with a double header, featuring Grenada versus St Vincent and the Grenadines at 6 pm, with St Lucia playing Dominica at 8 pm.

It continues Thursday, 4 July with Dominica playing Grenada at 6 pm and St Lucia taking on St Vincent and the Grenadines at 8 pm.

The final round of matches is scheduled for Saturday, 6 July with Dominica playing St Vincent and the Grenadines at 6.00 pm with the curtains coming down with Grenada playing St Lucia at 8 pm.

The Grenada Football Association Women’s Team leaves the state on Sunday, 30 June and returns on Sunday, 7 July 2019.

Grenada Spice Girlz is the defending champion.

Grenada Football Association