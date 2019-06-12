La Vern Ek Peterkin, 44 years old, boat captain of Frequente, St George has been charged with Causing Death by Dangerous Driving in connection with the death of 44-year-old Eddie Snagg.

Snagg succumbed to his injuries sustained as a result of a motor vehicular accident on Tuesday, 9 April 2019 at Kirani James Boulevard, St George.

Peterkin appeared at the St. Georges Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 11 June 2019 and was granted bail in the sum of $50,000 with 2 sureties. He is to surrender all travel documents, shall not leave the jurisdiction without the consent of the court and report to the South St George Police Station every Monday between 6 am and 6 pm.

He will return to Court on 3 September 2019.

Office of the Commissioner of Police