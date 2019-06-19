The Government of Grenada expresses sincere appreciation for the contributions and donations from organisations and persons at home and in the diaspora, who are desirous of supporting its development agenda.

To avoid delays and enable a seamless experience at the ports of entry, the Government is reminding persons interested in shipping items to various sectors and or entities in Grenada of the procedures to be followed.

Any person wishing to donate items to entities in Grenada for charitable purposes must write a letter to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Carenage, St George’s, requesting Duty Free Concession. The letter must include a detailed list of the items to be imported and should reach the Permanent Secretary’s Office, at least 2 weeks before the items arrive in Grenada.

This would give the Concession Desk adequate time to process applications since some applications require input from other entities, regarding eligibility for concession before the final decision is made.

It is therefore incumbent on the applicant to plan efficiently to ensure sufficient time is allotted to the application process. The Ministry of Finance cannot be held responsible for charges incurred as a result of late application and or any other delays associated with importation.

It must be noted that if another organisation or ministry is requesting concession on behalf of an entity, follow-up activity must be made through the entity making the application and not directly with the Ministry of Finance.

The Ministry of Finance as usual aims at ensuring that all applications are processed in a timely manner.

Government reiterates sincere appreciation for external donations and encourages the general public to abide by its stipulated guidelines.

Ministry of Finance