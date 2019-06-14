The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) stands by the integrity of its investigation into the death of Lisa Christel Antoine, whose body was discovered on Grand Anse Beach, on Friday, 26 April 2019.

The body was fully clothed and showed no signs of violence or physical harm. In keeping with the RGPF’s standard operating procedures, the discovery immediately triggered an investigation which focused on the circumstances which would have led to her death.

An autopsy of the body by the government’s pathologist determined the causes of death as:

Severe bilateral Pulmonary Edema (fluid accumulation in the lung)

Hypertension

Mitro aortic valvulopathy (condition related to the heart)

Based on these findings and the absence of any evidence to the contrary, the RGPF is satisfied that the deceased died by natural causes.

The RGPF takes note of information circulating on social media that challenges the veracity and validity of the police investigation. The RGPF assures the family of the late Lisa Christel Antoine and the general public, that we have engaged all our investigative resources in this matter; that the investigations followed due process and we are fully confident in the outcome based on available evidence at the time.

However, should anyone have valid, verifiable information or evidence that could trigger a re-look into this matter, please make this information available to the RGPF.

The RGPF is aware that this continues to be a difficult time for the family of the deceased and we express our deepest condolences to them. We have also made personal contact with the family to encourage the sharing of any information that may influence further investigation into this matter.

Office of Commissioner of Police