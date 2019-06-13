A portion of Rutland Road from Flatbush Avenue to Bedford Avenue will be named “Dr Lamuel Stanislaus Way” in honour of the late dentist, community activist and UN Ambassador to Grenada.

New York City Council member Mathieu Eugene of the 40th Council District whose district includes the roadway, sponsored the resolution approving the state designation. The item was passed unanimously at a Board of County Commissioners meeting earlier this year.

The ceremony will take place on Saturday, 15 June in front of 22 Rutland Road in Brooklyn, NY. Council member Mathieu Eugene will be joined by Congresswoman Yvette Clarke, Public Advocate Juamaane Williams as well as other federal, state and local officials, community leaders and the general public for the special event.

According to Derek Ventour of Dee Vee International Productions one of the organisers said, “Dr Stanislaus has left behind an undeniable legacy of service to our community. He has been a mentor to countless individuals and organisations in the New York Metropolitan area. “Lamuel Stanislaus Way” will honour his commitment and dedication to New York, Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

Lamuel A Stanislaus, a dentist by profession and a UN diplomat by appointment, served twice as Grenada’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Representative to the United Nations from (1985-1990) and again from (1998-2004). Between these 2 appointments, he served as Ambassador-at-Large and Deputy Permanent Representative for 2 years.

Born in Petite Martinique, Grenada, on 22 April 1921 he was educated at Grenada Boys’ Secondary School (1933-1938) and Howard University, where he received the BS (summa cum laude) in 1948, and the Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) in 1953. He was engaged in the private practice of dentistry in New York City for 32 years before going to the United Nations in 1985.

There, he became a seasoned, substantive and eloquent voice on behalf of his country, Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique. On occasion, he was also delegated to speak on behalf of the Caribbean Community (Caricom) and the Group of Latin America and the Caribbean countries (GRULAC).

The diplomat served for a year as a vice-president of the UN General Assembly, during which time he was appointed to act for a month in the absence of the President of the General Assembly, receiving the highest commendation for the conduct of the business of the General Assembly for that month.

Another highlight of his tenure was the persuasive statement he made before the Decolonisation Committee, which resulted in the invitation to the then Chief Minister of Montserrat to come to the UN to plead his case for additional help for his volcanic ravaged island.

One of Lamuel Stanislaus’ legacies to his country, and to 11 other small Commonwealth countries at the United Nations, is what is known as the Small States Joint Office at the UN, where the larger Commonwealth States gave the Small States well-appointed shared office space, rent-free, for the past 26 years and counting.

In commenting on the pioneering effort and the persuasive skills of the Ambassador from Grenada, which made the Joint Office possible, The New York Times recently referred to this unique arrangement as “The United States of Tiny”.

Dr Lamuel Stanislaus was the recipient of numerous professional, civic and political awards, including but not limited to the Insignia of Commander of the British Empire from her Majesty the Queen of England, (CBE), The Lifetime Achievement Award from the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office, the Honorary Degree of Doctor of Humane Letters from St George’s University, and the Distinguished Service award from the Brooklyn Historical Society.

On 7 February 2016 Dr Stanislaus was recognised under Grenada’s National Hero’s legislation; and was given the prestigious designation: Knight Commander, which entitles him to be referred to as Sir Lamuel KCNG.

Sir Lamuel Stanislaus’ life demonstrated a love of God, humankind, love of country, love of Grenada and its people as well as the Caribbean community at large, and an insatiable commitment to public service. Grandchildren were palpable to all who had the honour and pleasure of knowing this distinguished gentleman. He passed on 18 September 2016 at the age of 95.

Derek Ventour