The Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA) was introduced in place of the National Common Entrance Examination (CEE) for the first time in 2012.

The CPEA is a measure of the key skills required by students exiting the primary school system. It involves continuous assessment of students’ performance throughout Grades 5 and 6. Students are therefore assessed for formative, summative and diagnostic purposes. The CPEA has been developed by the Caribbean Examinations’ Council (CXC) in collaboration with the Ministries of Education throughout the region.

The 2018 Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA) officially commenced with the internal component in September 2018 and culminated on Thursday, 16 May and Friday, 17 May 2019, with the external component. The assessment was opened to all students who were 11 on 1 September 2018.

The CPEA comprises 2 components:

Internal Assessment (40% of total score)

External Assessment (60% of total score)

Features of the internal assessment include:

Project

Book Report

Writing Portfolio

Self-assessment

Practice in “Can-do” Skills: English, Mathematics, Science and Civics

Teacher made test in English, Mathematics, Science and Civics

Features of the external assessment include fifty (50) multiple choice questions in:

(A) Language Arts

(B) Mathematics

(C) Science

(D) Social Studies.

Students were given 75 minutes to complete each paper.

Registration and secondary school assignment

1,949 students were registered for the assessment. This included 1,011 males and 938 females. However, 1,931 students wrote the external component of the assessment, while 1,946 students participated in the internal aspect. 1,799 were assigned to secondary schools throughout Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique. This number includes 902 males and 897 females. Therefore, 147 students were retained at the primary school; 41 females and 109 males. These students will have another opportunity to write the Assessment in 2020 if eligible or the National School Leaving Examination.

In 2018, 2,026 students were registered for the Assessment; 1,084 were males and 942 were females. However, 1,808 students were assigned to secondary schools. Table 1: The number of students assigned to each secondary school 2019

SECONDARY SCHOOL NUMBER ASSIGNED F M GRAND TOTAL ANGLICAN HIGH 115 115 BEACON HIGH 1 1 2 BISHOP’S COLLEGE 16 20 36 BOCA SECONDARY 59 63 122 GRENADA BOYS SECONDARY 151 151 GRENADA CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 14 28 42 GRENADA SEVENTH DAY ADVENTIST COMPREHENSIVE 21 28 49 GRENVILLE SECONDARY 36 83 119 HAPPY HILL SECONDARY 46 35 81 HILLSBOROUGH SECONDARY 18 20 38 J.W. FLETCHER CATHOLIC SECONDARY 22 15 37 MC DONALD COLLEGE 46 47 93 PRESENTATION BROTHERS’ COLLEGE 75 75 ST ANDREW’S ANGLICAN SECONDARY 40 69 109 ST DAVID’S CATHOLIC SECONDARY 61 58 119 ST JOHN’S CHRISTIAN SECONDARY 19 32 51 ST JOSEPH’S CONVENT (GRENVILLE) 102 102 ST JOSEPH’S CONVENT (ST GEORGE’S) 105 105 ST MARK’S SECONDARY 34 51 85 ST ROSE MODERN SECONDARY 33 21 54 WESLEY COLLEGE 57 50 107 WESTERHALL SECONDARY 41 45 86 WESTMORLAND SECONDARY 11 10 21 GRAND TOTAL 897 902 1,799

General results

The highest score attained in the assessment was 490 out of a maximum possible score of 500 as compared to the 481 in 2018. The lowest score obtained was 7 compared to 91 in 2018. The national mean was 71.68 and the standard deviation 14.90 14.14. This reflects an increase of 2.87 when compared to 2017’s 68.81.

92.4% of the CPEA candidates writing the assessment procured fifty percent or above in the assessment. This reflects a 3.2% increase against 2018’s 89.2% achieving the same mark.

All primary and secondary schools would be provided with the list of students assigned to each school and the candidates’ profiles as indicated by the raw scores.

External Component

In the external component, students performed the best in Science. Out of a total possible score of one hundred, the national mean in Science was 67.64, a decline of 3.31. In Language Arts the mean was 65.83, also a decline, of 0.94 from 2018’s 66.77, but improvements were recorded in Mathematics and Social Studies of 1.43 and 9.54, respectively.

Table 2: The national mean in each subject area in the external

Subject Maximum Possible Score National Mean (2013) National Mean (2014) National Mean (2015) National Mean (2016) National Mean (2017) National Mean (2018) National Mean

Mathematics 100 56.45 56.21 56.93 60.25 57.16 54.13 55.56 Language Arts 100 58.91 62.64 58.63 58.86 64.50 66.77 65.83 Science 100 64.30 65.04 65.96 65.93 67.54 70.95 67.64 Social Studies 100 54.66 64.20

Five students obtained the perfect score of 100% in the Social Studies, external component in 2019. Two students attained the same mark for Mathematics and 3 achieved 100 in Language Arts. No student in Science was able to meet this optimal mark in 2019.

Internal Component

In the internal assessment, the best performance was recorded in Science, followed by Social Studies, Language Arts and Mathematics at the rear. Table 3 below demonstrates the national mean in all of the areas.

Table 3: The national mean in each subject area in the internal

Subject Maximum Possible Score National Mean (2014) National Mean (2015) National Mean (2016) National Mean (2017) National Mean (2018) National Mean (2019) Mathematics 100 70.55 71.07 74.90 77.86 79.92 79.95 Language Arts 100 72.92 74.28 75.92 77.78 80.29 80.37 Science 100 72.37 73.61 74.90 78.09 79.23 80.65 Social Studies 100 76.68 74.20 79.37 81.77 78.62 80.39

Table 4: Number of students obtaining 50% and above in the external assessment

Percentage Number of students by gender Grand Total M F < 50% 276 146 422 >= 50% 723 786 1509 Grand Total 999 932 1931

Table 5: Number of students obtaining 50% and above in the internal assessment

Percentage Number of students by gender Grand Total M F < 50% 46 19 65 >= 50% 964 917 1881 Grand Total 1010 936 1946

