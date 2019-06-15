Being mindful of the devastating impact that Hurricane Ivan had on Grenada, the TA Marryshow Community College took a proactive stance to help strengthen local resilience through capacity building.

The hurricane season began on 1 June and from 3-7 June the college served as the implementing agency for the OAS-Government of ChileScholarships and Training Project for Caricom Countries. To this end, the college delivered training in Water Quality Monitoring and Post-Disaster Business Continuity to members of the public.

The Water Quality Monitoring course was facilitated by Deimy Atwell Valladres with 15 participants including staff of the Ministry of Agriculture, the National Water and Sewage Authority (NAWASA), McQueen Enterprises Ltd (Mt Pure), and Her Majesty’s Prisons. The participants had diverse backgrounds including water treatment plant operations, agriculture, psychology and environmental studies. The training also included recent graduates of St George’s University. The class engaged in a field trip to collect water samples from various natural sources in the parish of St George. The samples were later used to conduct water quality tests.

The training on Post Disaster Business Continuity was facilitatedby Cheryl Griffith, from Barbados. The course had 26 participants including staff of Andre Burke Photography, Axcel Finance (Grenada) Ltd, Belmont Estate, Chicken’s Barbershop, Communal Co-operative Credit Union Ltd, the General Hospital, Grenada Tourism Authority, Her Majesty’s Prisons, J Ventures International, Kalinago Beach Resort, The National Water and Sewage Authority (NAWASA), McQueen Enterprises Ltd (Mt Pure), Ministry of Climate Resilience-Fisheries Division and Steel Magnate Enterprises.

Upon completion of the training, Her Majesty’s Prisons expressed its gratitude to the college for the opportunity provided to 6 members of its staff. The prison officers were enthusiastic to develop their skills in their respective areas of training. The implementing agency and the project donors are grateful to the various employers for facilitating their employees’ participation in the training project.

Further information on this project can be obtained from Ayanna Williams, Project Lead, Coordinator of Resource Mobilisation via email ayannaw@tamcc.edu.gd.

TA Marryshow Community College