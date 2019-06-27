After not participating in the Taste of the Caribbean competition for over a decade, the new youthful, vibrant Grenada Culinary Team walked away with 3rd place honours in Miami.

The team led by Chef Belinda Bishop wowed the judges with creative spice infused dishes and medalled in all categories.

Sponsored by the Grenada Hotel and Tourism Association (GHTA), Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) and other private sector entities, the delegation competed against 13 Caribbean teams in various categories and showcased innovative cuisine inspired by the destination’s rich culinary traditions. Some of the dishes were themed ‘Cocoa Ramajay’ (Individual Chocolate category), ‘Jab Pork’ (Pork Shoulder category) and ‘Veronica L’ (Pastry category).

Members of the delegation included senior chefs Josh D Buckmire, Silversands Grenada and Kellon Maximay, Sandals Grenada; bartender Antonio J Bayne, Mount Cinnamon Grenada Resort; pastry chef, Nelcia Joseph-Mapson, Silversands Grenada and junior chefs Samesha Dominique, Shemar Clarke and Siobhan McQuilkin (junior chef alternate), TA Marryshow Community College.

Grenada Culinary Team individual awards included:

Antonio Bayne – Spirit of the Competition Award; bronze medal – Caribbean Bartender of the Year

Nelcia Mapson – Silver medal – Individual Chocolate category; bronze medal – Pastry Chef of the Year

Josh Buckmire – Bronze medal – Caribbean Chef of the Year category; bronze medal – Seafood Competition

Kellon Maximay – Bronze medal – Certified Angus Beef category; 3rd place Pork Shoulder competition

Samesha Dominique – Bronze medal – Junior Chef of the Year.

Team manager, Chef Belinda Bishop congratulated her group and said, “My hardworking team has a bright future ahead of them. We look forward to more sponsors coming on board and an even better performance from Team Grenada in this competition.”

President of the GHTA Jerry Rappaport commended the culinary team saying, “The GHTA was happy to be the major sponsor of this wonderful group of young people who have made this nation proud and show incredible promise for the future.”

CEO of the GTA Patricia Maher praised the team’s achievement saying, “These young people truly exemplified the spirit of the Grenadian people and created dishes that put the spotlight on the culinary delights Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique have to offer.”

Since 1993, ‘Taste of the Caribbean’ has been the Caribbean’s leading culinary competition. Held annually under the auspices of the Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Association (CHTA), the 4-day event showcases the best chefs and bartenders from around the region.

Grenada Tourism Authority