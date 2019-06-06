It is time for my wife Linda and me to bid farewell to all of you in this lovely tri-island nation.

It’s been an honour and our great pleasure to serve alongside the team at the Embassy of the United States of America and to work together with the government and people of Grenada during the past three and a half years. We want to thank the Governor General, Dame Cecile La Grenade, Prime Minister Dr The Right Honourable Keith Mitchell, parliamentarians and other government officials as well as all with whom we’ve had the pleasure to work for their cooperation, graciousness and goodwill. Linda and I have enjoyed the many wonderful events and activities in which we’ve been included.

We’ve marvelled at the beauty of these islands and will cherish the memories of the too many to count magical moments we’ve experienced; the magnificent sunset over Grand Anse, the spectacular blooms of the flamboyant tree, the sea turtles laying eggs at Levera beach and the beautiful blue water of Paradise Beach, Carriacou to name just a few.

Linda and I also thank you for inviting us into your places of business, your homes, public places, schools and churches. We’ve celebrated with you, mourned with you, worked by your side and worshiped together. Your good examples, dedication and kindness are embedded on our hearts. We will carry the memory of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique and its wonderful people with us wherever we go.

May God bless you all! We say fare thee well until we meet again.

Stephen and Linda Frahm

Embassy of the United States of America