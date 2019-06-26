The Traffic Department, Western Division notifies the general public that in order to facilitate Fisherman’s Birthday Celebration 2019, the following temporary traffic arrangements take effect as per dates and time:

Wednesday, 26 June 2019 and Friday, 28 June, 2019 between 6 pm and midnight.

Saturday, 29 June 2019 between noon and midnight.

Traffic towards St George’s:

Vehicles travelling from Sauteurs/Victoria towards St George, on reaching the junction of Upper Depradine Street and Hills View Road will turn left onto Hills View Road and right onto Edward Street then left onto Langton Road continuing towards Central Gouyave Estate, right onto Mongo Road, right onto Hubble Bridge, right onto St Peter’s Street and left onto Lower Depradine Street towards St George.

Traffic towards Sauteurs:

Vehicles travelling from St George direction towards Sauteurs will travel along Lower Depradine Street, turn right onto St Peter’s Street, travel along Brothers public road then left onto Middle River, right onto Central Gouyave Estate continuing onto Dr Belle public road and right onto Upper Depradine Street towards Sauteurs.

No Entry Signs will be positioned in the following areas

Upper Depradine Street and Dr Belle junction

Central Gouyave Estate and Langton Road junction

Hubble Bridge from St Peter’s Street junction

Middle River and Mongo Road Junction

Edward Street and Boykes Lane Junction

Central Depradine Street close to the nutmeg pool and J & A Souvenir Shop

The junction of Lower Depradine Street, St Peter’s and Central Depradine Streets.

One-way signs will be placed in the following areas

Central Gouyave Estate public road that connects to Dr Belle public road

The junction of Edward Street and Langton road

The junction of Central Gouyave Estate Road and Mongo Road

No Parking Signs will be erected in the following areas

St Peter’s Street

Lower Depradine Street and 100 yards towards St George after the hump

Upper Depradine Street from the fish market towards Maran Public road

Edward Street

Central Depradine Street

St Dominique Street

Buses:

Buses travelling towards Victoria and Sauteurs will use the bus stop on St Peter’s Street opposite the Anglican Church.

The Gouyave buses will travel along Central Depradine Street and turn by the gas station.

During and at the end of Fisherman Birthday activity buses will be allowed to pick up passengers at Central Depradine Street close to the gas station and nutmeg pool then travel along St Dominic Street right onto St Peter’s Street then left onto Lower Depradine Street.

Parking:

Saint John’s Anglican School yard and Pastoral Centre Yard

Lower Depradine Street, from Cuthbert Peters Park to speed bump close to Mayor’s Pharmacy on its right side towards Gouyave.

Emergency Route :

All emergency vehicles will travel along Central Depradine Street, Lance Bridge Upper, turn right onto New Street, left onto Edward Street, left onto Hills View Road and right onto Upper Depradine Street.

VIP Parking:

VIP parking will be at the Methodist Church yard on Chapel Lane.

Taxi:

All taxis will be placed on St Francis Street; this includes all the buses that ply Clozier, Loretto and Florida routes.

Detour signs and directional arrows will be placed in strategic areas along both routes in order to assist motorists.

The general public and in particular motorists are encouraged to adhere to the temporary traffic arrangements.

The Royal Grenada Police Force apologises for any inconvenience caused.

Office of the Commissioner of Police