The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force advises motorists and the general public that there will be a temporary change in traffic arrangement, on Friday, 7 June 2019, to facilitate a funeral at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Church Street, St George’s at 1 pm.

The following roads will be close to vehicular traffic from 3 pm to 5 pm.

NO ENTRY

Old Fort Lucas Street Junction/Old Fort Public Road from its junction with Lucas Street. Cemetery Hill from its junction with River Road.

NO LEFT TURN

Vehicles travelling along St John’s Street from its junction with Melville Street will not be able to make a left turn onto top Church Street.

NO THROUGH ROAD

St John’s Street from its junction with Grenville Street.

The Zone 3 and Zone 4 buses after exiting the Bus Terminus will not be able to access St John’s Street beyond its junction with Grenville Street. As a result drivers are advised to use top Melville Street unto River Road to get to their destination.

The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) apologises for any inconvenience caused.

Office of Commissioner of Police