Our client operates a chic beach restaurant in Grenada near the ocean’s edge, the scene of many spectacular sunsets. It features contemporary dishes served by a friendly team of employees, eager to delight guests.

As the Directors’ representative overseeing the day-to-day operations, the successful General Manager would be charged with leading the team towards achieving the Directors’ vision, while growing their investment as well as surpassing goals for quality and the guest experience.

The General Manager’s time would be spent interacting with customers as well as working in the background to ensure a seamless operation. It is a fantastic opportunity to grow an authentic Grenadian brand which has already created an impact on guests.

This would be ideal for a Caribbean professional with the following mix of experience, education and personal characteristics:

Previous experience in: successfully leading a team in a busy restaurant, having worked up the career ladder in both front-of-house and back-of-house roles budget planning and control, payroll management as well as financial reporting procurement conducting and evaluating training developing and implementing standard operating procedures ensuring highest levels of health, safety and hygiene standards developing and implementing successful marketing strategies A Business, Hospitality or Operations related degree Working knowledge of point of sale (POS) and other computerised systems Sociable and service-oriented personality Analytical and detailed approach to work and decision-making The requisite stamina to complete 6-day workweeks

Please apply by 20 June 2019 via email only to caribbeanvacancy@gmail.com

**Shortlisted candidates will be further contacted**