The Mermaid Beach Hotel opened on Carriacou in July 2015. It has been rated highly for its prime beach location, quality of rooms and friendly team. This 22-room family owned property is planning to expand its guest services and requires a hands-on and energetic hospitality professional to fill the position of Operations Manager.

Reporting to the Managing Director, the job holder will have the opportunity to positively contribute to financial returns and guest reviews by implementing targeted marketing strategies to boost occupancy as well as by improving operating procedures to ensure guests’ expectations are consistently exceeded.

The successful candidate would be responsible for management of the operational, reservations, marketing and administrative functions. These include:

Devise marketing strategies which increase occupancy and improve the average daily room rate; Manage the room reservation system to ensure the highest yield; Ensure that operating procedures are developed and successfully implemented in order to maintain consistency in service delivery; Perform administrative and accounting functions such as scheduling employees, payroll preparation, budgeting, purchasing, payments, receivables and overseeing postings in the Accounting software; Ensure the hotel has competent employees who contribute to the achievement of business goals and serve guests to a high standard; Provide inspirational leadership and training to a small team; and Oversee the Callaloo Restaurant & Bar in the absence of the Restaurant Manager.

In addition to having a Bachelor’s degree in a related area such as Hotel Management, Business Management or Operations Management, this job would be ideal for a national of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique or the Eastern Caribbean who has successfully managed a Front Office department (including Reservations) for 3 to 4 years.

It is a great opportunity for a customer focused hospitality professional who takes a hands-on approach to management and aspires to a General Manager’s role in the future. The successful applicant will be leading a team of up to 14 persons. Accommodation is part of the employment benefits.

Please apply by 17 June 2019 via email only to caribbeanvacancy@gmail.com

Shortlisted candidates will be further contacted.