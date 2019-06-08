Grenada Bureau of Standards joins in the celebration of World Accreditation Day on 9 June 2019. The bureau’s Analytical Chemistry Laboratory has maintained its accreditation to ISO/IEC 17025: 2005 and is preparing to transition to ISO/IEC 17025:2017.

We are committed to supporting exporters as they strive to compete in a global world. It is important that goods and/or services are able to cross borders without causing undue risk to the health and safety of consumers and the environment. Accreditation and other quality infrastructure tools such as standards, metrology and conformity assessment provide widely accepted services and support all aspects of supply chains, giving exporters the competitive advantage.

Accreditation determines the technical competence, reliability and integrity of conformity assessment bodies. These organisations ensure compliance to standards and technical regulations through testing, verification, inspection and calibration. Using accredited conformity assessment bodies assures exporters can comply with international regulations and standards and trade globally.

For further information as to how our laboratories can assist, please call (473) 440-5886 or email gdbs@spiceisle.com.

Grenada Bureau of Standards