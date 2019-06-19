Calling lovers of French and Karaoke!

This Friday, Alliance Française de la Grenade will host its annual Fête de la Musique at the Black Mermaid Bar on Kirani James Boulevard (Lagoon Road).

Created by French Minister of Culture Jack Lang and first presented in Paris in 1982, today over 120 countries celebrate Fête de la Musique by promoting amateur and professional musicians. The concept is to make all genres of music accessible to the public; so all concerts are free to the public, and all performers donate their time.

Can you carry your key? This year, it’s karaoke for Fête de la Musique. Tune up your vocal chords and karaoke with us this Friday, 21 June at Black Mermaid Bar. And even if you can’t carry your key, please come hangout with us and celebrate Fête de la Musique!

Alliance Française de la Grenade has been promoting French culture in Grenada for 65 years. For more information on what we do, and to become a member or join our French language classes, please call 440-0984 or email alliancegrenade@spiceisle.com.