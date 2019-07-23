The Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development and Religious Affairs invites interested persons to register for the 2019 Induction Training for prospective teachers.

This training session is scheduled for 19-30 August 2019 at the Grenada Boys Secondary School, from 9 am to 3 pm. The purpose of this pre-training is to prepare future teachers to enter the teaching profession well equipped with the basic requisite skills at a specified level of education.

Affixed is a copy of the registration form through which the interested persons must apply. These forms are available at the Ministry of Education building and on the website and must be completed and returned to the Chief Education Officer, no later than 29 July 2019.

The Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development, and Religious Affairs extends sincere thank you for your anticipated co-operation and looks forward to your participation in this training.

Ministry of Education