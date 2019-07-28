Dear Grenada,

As we quickly approach the peak of the Spicemas celebrations, the Child Protection Authority is seeking the collaboration of all in keeping the nation’s children safe.

While child protection should be a collective effort all year round, we believe vigilance should be increased during major festivities such as carnival.

The following are some ways we can all get involved:

Parents:

If you are working, or plan to attend an event, arrange for suitable alternative care and supervision for minors. Children should never be left unattended.

Ensure children attend age-appropriate events accompanied by yourself or a trusted and responsible adult.

Keep alcohol and harmful substances out of the reach of children.

Foster an open, loving relationship with your children.

Speak to children about responsible behaviour. Lead by example.

Community Members:

Keep a watchful eye out for community children.

If you notice or suspect a child might be in harm’s way, help and/or alert parents or the relevant authorities.

If you are caring for someone else’s child/children, be as protective of them as you would be of your own.

Where possible, put peace to quarrels and fights involving children.

Business Community/Vendors:

Do not sell alcoholic beverages and cigarettes to minors.

Do not admit minors into adult events — request IDs to clear doubts.

Offer help if you notice a child in danger. Call the relevant authorities, where necessary.

Children:

Ask permission and/or inform your parents of where you are going before you leave the house. Keep your parents updated while you are out.

Know emergency numbers and relevant information in case an emergency arises.

Stay away from unsafe areas/ situations.

Say no drugs/alcohol.

Do not accept food or beverages from strangers.

These are just some of the many ways we can all play a role in child protection this season. With each one of us doing our part, we can make this carnival a safe one for all children. Let’s team up! Alone we can do so little. Together we can accomplish so much more.

Have a safe celebration!

Child Protection Authority