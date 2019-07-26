NOTICE OF VACANCY

FOR

THE POSITION OF COORDINATOR FOR TRAINING SUPPORT OF THE NATIONAL TRAINING AGENCY (NTA)

The NTA seeks to recruit a candidate for the position of Coordinator for Training Support.

JOB OBJECTIVE

Reporting to the Chief Executive Officer, the coordinator provides overall coordination for effective training programmes that lead to certification and employment of the learners.

Key Functions and Duties

Prepares annual budget and operational plan, monitors implementation and makes/recommends adjustments where necessary to achieve desired results. Develops and oversees the implementation of operational policies and procedures to guide the operations of the NTA with regards to training and certification. Collaborates with the Marketing & Communications Officer in the marketing of training programmes and services of the NTA. Contributes to the development and implementation of systems to effectively manage clients’ complaints and measure customer satisfaction. Organises calls for proposals for service oversees the selection of proposals for work of contractors. Prepares activity/performance and other reports as required. Represents the NTA at local, regional meetings, conferences, and other fora as required. Coordinates closely with Project Managers of training programmes and other relevant persons to ensure timely implementation of recruiting learners, providing training programmes, collection of learner data, and preparation of instructors and assessors associated with the training programmes. Provides leadership in the implementation of national skills competitions and Grenada’s participation in regional and international skills competitions. Provides oversight to all training programmes leading to C/NVQ certification including Institution-based programmes, Enterprise-based programmes, Community-based programmes and the Assessment of Prior Learning Programme. Develops proposals for projects to be submitted to funding agencies and provides oversight to the implementation of projects.

Minimum Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in the field of Education with an emphasis on Technical Vocational Education and Training

or

Postgraduate Diploma in the field of Education or Technical Vocational Education and Training.

or

CVQ Level 4 in Training and Development or any other relevant occupational area

At least 5 years’ experience at a middle management position

Specialised training in TVET management and administration would be an asset

Experience in use of MIS systems would be an asset

The deadline for submission of applications is 9 August 2019. Applications should be sent to executive@grenadanta.gd and addressed to:

The Chief Executive Officer

National Training Agency

Belmont Road

St George’s

Grenada