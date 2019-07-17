by Linda Straker

Range Development groundbreaking ceremony 23 August at La Sagesse

Project will create more than 600 jobs

23 August 2019 is the date set for the groundbreaking ceremony of a US$130 million hotel development that will be undertaken by Range Development – a European company that has already invested in 2 other OECS territories.

The ceremony for “Six Senses La Sagesse Spa” will be held La Sagesse, in the parish of St David and is expected to be attended by government and company representatives as well as other tourism stakeholders.

The 70 luxury villas resort will be the biggest hotel investment in that parish. Following the completion of Six Senses, the company will also be constructing a Park Hyatt branded property.

In March 2019, Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell announced the development but was unable to provide in-depth information about the project other than it will create more than 600 jobs. “Our government’s policy is to bring investment and sustainable jobs to the country, and our partnership with Range Developments is irrefutable proof to this. What’s more telling is that this project will be based in a rural part of the country, St David showing our commitment to ensuring that every part of our tri-island state is developed,” he said, pointing out that the projects will result in more than 600 jobs during construction and many more during operations.

Range Development is an approved Citizenship by Investment (CBI) real estate project and it will be constructing the Six Senses La Sagesse Grenada. This investment and hospitality company is also responsible for the construction of the Park Hyatt in St Kitts and Cabrits Resort Kempinski in Dominica.