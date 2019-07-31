As a result of an operation conducted by officers attached to the Drug Squad and Coast Guard, 420 pounds of Cannabis were seized in the vicinity of Beausejour, St George on Thursday, 25 July 2019.

The following persons were jointly charged in relation to the drugs found for the offences of Trafficking in a Controlled Drug and Conspiracy to Traffick in a Controlled Drug;

Victor Vesprey, 43 years of Carenage, St George

David Daniel, 28 years of Vendome, St George

Kenny Morain, 46 years of Beausejour, St George

Bill Alexander, 23 years of Cherry Hill St George

Jamal Rogers, 37 years, Vincentian National of Kingston Park.

An additional charge of Importing a Controlled Drug was laid against David Daniel, Victor Vesprey and Jamal Rogers.

They all appeared at the St George’s Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 29 July 2019.

Kenny Morain and Bill Alexander were granted bail in the sum of $250,000 with 2 sureties and were ordered to surrender all travel documents whilst David Daniel, Victor Vesprey and Jamal Rogers were remanded to Her Majesty’s Prisons until Friday, 16 August 2019.

Office of Commissioner of Police