EASTERN CARIBBEAN CENTRAL BANK

VACANCY

Suitably qualified citizens of member territories of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) are invited to apply to fill the post of Business Analyst II, Management Information Systems Department (MISD), Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, headquartered in Basseterre, St Kitts.

The successful candidate will be based in St Kitts and hired initially on a two (2) year contractual engagement with the opportunity to transfer to the permanent establishment based on performance. All applicants must complete the ECCB Employment application form which is available on the ECCB’s Website (www.eccb‑centralbank.org).

REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications:

Have a first degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or Business-related field

Have at least 3 years’ work experience in Business Analytics or equivalent discipline

IIBA Certified Business Analysis Professional (CBAP) or PMI-Professional in Business Analysis (PBA) Certifications would be an asset

Skills:

A positive attitude and strong work ethic;

Solid business analysis skills including analytical thinking and requirements gathering;

Ability to produce concise and accurate specifications of business needs;

Good verbal, interpersonal and written communication skills;

Good presentation skills including confidence working at all business levels;

Self-starter with the ability to show initiative and work without supervision;

The ability to work a flexible schedule including weekends and public holidays;

Strong Banking and Financial Services domain knowledge would be an asset.

DUTIES

The selected candidate will be directly responsible to the Head of the designated Unit, MISD, for the proper performance of his/her duties, which will include:

Investigate, analyse, review, define and accurately document business requirements in line with agreed standards; Support the business with user acceptance testing in order to ensure the business requirements are met; Build strong relationships with customers and an understanding of their business; Liaise with other IT stakeholders, so that there is accurate interpretation of business requirements; Engage in continuous improvement activities including post-implementation reviews in order to incorporate learning into future work; Assist the user departments in the development of comprehensive test plans; Any other related duties which may be assigned by the Unit Head, Deputy Director and/or Director.

SALARY

Salary will be commensurate with qualifications and experience.

The following original supporting documents must be submitted:

Curriculum vitae

Certified copies of all certificates

Official transcripts

Two (2) recent letters of reference

A recent original or certified copy of Criminal Record/Police Certificate of Character

Supporting documents should be sent to:

Business Analyst Employment Application

Human Resource Department

Eastern Caribbean Central Bank

PO Box 89, Bird Rock

BASSETERRE

St Kitts

Or hrd@eccb-centralbank.org

TO REACH NO LATER THAN 9 AUGUST 2019

Notes: