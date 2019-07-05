V A C A N C Y

Suitably qualified citizens of member territories of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) are invited to fill the post of IT Officer at the Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange (ECSE) located in Basseterre, St Kitts.

The successful candidate will be based in St Kitts and hired initially on a one (1) year contractual engagement with the opportunity to transfer to the permanent establishment based on performance. All applicants must complete the ECSE Employment application form, which is available on the ECSE’s website www.ecseonline.com.

REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications:

Have a first degree in Computer Science or Information Systems related field.

At least three (3) years’ work experience as an IT officer or related field, including at least one (1) year in the following:

Administering Microsoft SQL Server 2014 or later

Writing SQL queries/scripts

Developing web applications (PHP, VB.NET, CSS/HTML etc.)

Creating reports using report writing tools

Desktop Support

Experience in any or all of the following would be an asset:

Network Administration, Windows Server 2008/2012 R2, Windows 8/10 Administration, Firewall administration, Intrusion Detection/Prevention Systems

Skills:

A positive attitude and strong work ethic

Effective oral and written communication skills

The ability to be flexible, multi task and meet multiple deadlines

The ability to learn quickly on-the-job and adapt to a high paced and dynamic environment

The ability to work on own initiative and effectively function as part of a team

Excellent problem solving and analytical skills

The ability to work a flexible schedule, including weekends and public holidays

DUTIES (include but are not limited to)

Conducting research to identify modifications needed to existing applications and assess new IT solutions to meet changing user requirements and determine feasibility, cost, time required, and compatibility with current system

Assisting in the creation of system design, functional specifications and application development for all new projects using industry best practices

Writing technical procedures and documentation for applications including user guides and system manuals

Providing assistance to users as well as developing and delivering training on the effective use of new and existing solutions

Planning, installing, configuring, troubleshooting, maintaining and upgrading software applications

Providing timely support to all applications and follow up with vendors to ensure service delivery

Maintaining computer and network devices and providing end user support.

SALARY

Salary will be commensurate with qualifications and experience.

The following original supporting documents must be submitted:

Curriculum vitae

Certified copies of all certificates

Official transcripts

Two (2) recent letters of reference

A recent original or certified copy of Criminal Record/Police Certificate of Character

Supporting documents should be sent to:

IT Officer, ECSE Employment Application

Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange

PO Box 94, Bird Rock

BASSETERRE

St Kitts

Or info@ecseonline.com

TO REACH NO LATER THAN 19 July 2019

Notes:

1. Only candidates shortlisted for the selection process will be contacted.

2. Applicants may enquire of the ECSE to ascertain receipt of applications.

3. Shortlisted candidates will be required to undertake various assessments.