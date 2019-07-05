The Florida Caribbean Cruise Association Foundation invites entries for its annual Children’s Essay Contest.

RULES & GUIDELINES

The essay contest will be conducted in two age categories:

Junior Division: Children ages 12 and under (contestant may not have passed his/her 13th birthday by 26 September 2019).

Senior Division: Children ages 13 to 16 years (contestant may not have passed his/her 17th birthday by 26 September 2019).

Each student must submit one essay written in English, 500 words in length, on the following topic:

“Many cruise passengers use cruising as a way to sample different destinations. What impression does my country leave on these passengers, and how does it or should it attract them back as stayover guests?”

Essays will be judged on the following criteria: content/subject, creativity, style/structure and grammar. Each entry must be accompanied by the following information on the form provided:

Country

Name of Student

Address of Student

Student’s Date of Birth

Student’s Home Telephone Number

Name of School

Address of School

Name of School Principal

School Telephone Number

The contest will be conducted in three rounds.

Round 1

Competition will be conducted in schools throughout the Caribbean and Latin America. Each individual entry must be submitted through the contestant’s school. Two winners from each school, one from each age category, will be chosen by the teachers and staff/selection committee of that school.

Each school must submit their entries, one from each age category, to their country’s selection committee (Ministry of Tourism) no later than Friday, 5 July 2019.

Round 2

Each country’s selection committee is to choose one winner from each age group from the entries received to represent the country. Each country is to submit the original essays written in English for their two winners (one from each age category) to the FCCA no later than Friday, 9 August 2019.

Faxed/e-mailed essays and copies of essays will be disqualified!!

Round 3

The FCCA’s Selection Committee will determine a first, second and third place winner for the two age categories from the essays submitted by all participating countries. The committee’s decision is final.

The FCCA will notify all winners by Friday, 13 September 2019.

The FCCA reserves the right to use the entrant’s name and photograph for promotional purposes. All entries, including all rights to publish or reproduce the essays (using the entrant’s name), become the property of the FCCA.

Prize awards

The FCCA will award cash scholarships to the first, second and third place winners from the two age categories as follows:

Junior Division (Ages 12 & Under) Student/School

1st Place: US$3,000/US$3,000

2nd Place: US$1,500/US$1,500

3rd Place: US$1,000/US$1,000

Senior Division (Ages 13 to 16) Student/School

1st Place: US$3,000/US$3,000

2nd Place: US$1,500/US$1,500

3rd Place: US$1,000/US$1,000

To reward students for their efforts, all finalists (except first, second and third place winners in each category) submitted by their countries will receive US$200.

If you have any questions regarding the contest, please contact Jessica Lalama, Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association at (954) 441-8881 ext. 211 or by fax (954) 441-3171.