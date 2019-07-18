“Your Potential – Our Passion” the 3rd annual Grenada Coalition of Services Industries Services Expo, is in progress at the Grenada Trade Centre today until 7 pm. Tomorrow’s offering opens at 9 am, and closes at 7 pm.

Service producers showcasing diverse services — architectural and engineering, financial, education, training, professional services, telecommunications, computer programming, online marketing, advertising, robotics, fashion, entertainment, health and wellness and more — are on site networking with each other, and the business community at large, and engaging the public.

The expo features live performances from some of Grenada’s top musicians and artistes from 4 pm to 7 pm on both days.