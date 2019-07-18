As Day 1 of the 3rd annual Grenada Coalition of Services Industries Services Expo, under the theme “Your Potential – Our Passion” begins to wind down, the expo is solidly into its creative zone.

The public and service providers are being treated to above par live performances from some of Grenada’s top musicians and artistes — saxophonist Lyndon Langdon, vocalist Sonika Mc Kie, pannist Kedi Hood, and the Farenheit Band.

Today, 30 service providers from skills training, marketing and engineering to health and visual arts, networked with each other and the business community, and engaged the public. Earlier, the Grenada National Training Agency showcased the fashion design winners of the Grenada edition of the WorldSkills competition, with a mini fashion show.

Day 2 opens at 9 am.