V’ghn just arrived and is on the stage at the Grenada Trade Centre. He performed 3 songs with only a keyboard accompaniment, and a freestyle piece, interacting with the service providers.

His performances were well received by the persons attending Day 2 of the 3rd annual Grenada Coalition of Services Industries (GCSI) Services Expo.

Coming on the heels of Solid the Band and Jeverson Ramirez’s power-packed performance, V’ghn is thrilling the public here, sparking spontaneous dancing across the floor. Chair of the GCSI, Jude Bernard, introduced V’ghn, saying that he taught both of V’ghn’s parents, and that he and V’ghn share the same April birthdate.

V’ghn serenaded the expo with Soca Nice, and interacted with the public at the Grenada Trade Centre.

A#keem was the final performer for the evening, with brilliant renditions of original music.

Under the 2019 theme “Your Potential – Our Passion” for the past 2 days, 30 service providers showcased their products and services and networked with each other and visiting business owners. The service providers were of many diverse fields ranging from architectural and engineering services, financial services, education, training, professional services, telecommunications, computer programming, online marketing, advertising, robotics, fashion, entertainment, health & wellness and more.