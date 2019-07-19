Jeverson Ramirez and Solid the Band, are on the stage at the Grenada Trade Centre, delivering a powerful performance to the service providers and an enthralled public, as Day 2 of the 3rd annual Grenada Coalition of Services Industries Services Expo, begins to wind down.

Under the theme “Your Potential – Our Passion” 30 service providers showcased their products and services to the visiting public. If you were not here, you missed quite a bit of information, from certification and training to health and wellness, and of course the creative arts: paintings, handmade books, fashion, jewellery and more.

Stay tuned for the 2020 edition of the GCSI Services Expo.