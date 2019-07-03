The curtains closed on the 2019 CCCAN Swim Championship in Barbados last night as Grenada added its 4th medal to its overall count.

Oreoluwa Cherebin earned her third medal of the Championship taking the Bronze in the 100m Breaststroke in a time of 117.18. Cherebin’s Bronze medal was added to her already earned a Silver medal in the 50m Breaststroke in a time of 34:28, and her glorious Gold Medal performance in the 200m Breaststroke in a time of 2:49.53. Nathan Fletcher also shared in the podium moments with his Bronze medal performance in the 50m Butterfly.

The 14-member team which represented Grenada at CCCAN put out a number of personal best performances, including that of Zackary Gresham who advanced to the final in both the 50m & 200m Backstroke, along with personal best performances from Delron Felix in the 50m butterfly and Parshawn Haynes in the 100 m butterfly and Kerry Olliverre in the 50m Butterfly.

It has been an exciting weekend of swimming, with Grenada’s overall performance netting 4 medals and excellent showings from members of the national swim team. The team heads back to Grenada later this week and preparation will resume in earnest for the swimmers competing at the FINA Worlds in Gwangju on the South Korea in July.

GASA