Brendon La Touche is currently in the United States participating on the US Department of State’s International Visitor Leadership Programme (IVLP).

He is taking part in a 3-week project on “Combating Trafficking in Persons” from 6-27 July. La Touche is a Crown Counsel in the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in Grenada. The Office of the DPP is responsible for the effective prosecution of all criminal related matters in Grenada.

During the programme, he and other participants will review US government strategies to combat international trafficking in persons, including crimes against women and children, by examining the formulation, administration, and enforcement of US policy on the national, state, and local levels. The participants will also explore initiatives to recognise, protect, and assist victims of abuse and trafficking, including victim recovery and reintegration programs; and investigate international law enforcement cooperation in trafficking in persons cases.

The International Visitor Leadership Programme (IVLP) is the Department of State’s premier professional exchange programme. The programme brings together emerging leaders in their respective professions to learn from how US experts in this profession operate, and to share best practices with the other programme fellows who hail from the same region and across the globe.

US Embassy Grenada