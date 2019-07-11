The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) has streamlined its licencing process for its valued tourism stakeholders.

A one-stop shop has been created at the GTA’s Burns Point Office location where stakeholders can apply for licences, pay their annual licence fees, take their ID photographs and collect their certificates and decals.

All tourism enterprises are now invited to apply for the renewal of licences to operate in the industry under the GTA Act No. 42 of 2013. Renewal of licences commenced 8 July 2019 and continues through to 31 August, 2019. These tourism enterprises include:

Taxi Drivers

Tour Operators

Tourism Attraction Operators

Watersports Operators

Car Rental Operators

Tourist Guides

Hotels

Owners/Operators of Villas, Guest Houses, Apartments & Cottages.

Stakeholders with these tourism enterprises can apply for renewal of their licences, Mondays to Fridays between 8 am and 3:30 pm at the GTA’s Quality Assurance Department, Burns Point, St George’s. It is the policy of the GTA to only promote licenced stakeholders.

For further information, please contact the Quality Assurance Department at 440-2001 or 440-2279. Pure Grenada, the Spice of the Caribbean; collaborating with all stakeholders to promote quality tourism.

Grenada Tourism Authority