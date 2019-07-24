The Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development & Religious Affairs (MOEHRDRA), in collaboration with the National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission Grenada (NTRC), has embarked on a project to create a wireless mesh network, which aims to provide wireless internet access, on the compound of all schools in Grenada.

This project, funded through the Universal Service Fund (USF), will allow for the following among other things:

All classrooms and laboratories to have sufficient internet access, to better facilitate the integration of ICT in content delivery

Content filtering and distribution to be executed/managed from a centralised location, to facilitate a safer browsing experience

Students and staff members to move between schools and remain connected without the need to enter new network authentication credentials.

This ministry invites principals, or a designated representative, of all private pre-primary, primary and secondary schools, to attend a very important meeting, in the Ministry of Education’s conference room, on Friday, 26 July 2019 at 10 am.

During this meeting, information on the MESH Project will be shared with you and any questions, or concerns you may have, will be addressed.

