On Thursday, 27 June at the Moscow Public Library in Idaho, USA, educator Ginger Rankin shared stories from her book, Spice Island, about her experiences teaching in Grenada at TA Marryshow Teachers College.

She spoke about getting to know the people and culture of Spice Island, and the journey which lead her to the confirmation that down deep people are all the same.

From the back cover: “Paki and Jerold live on Spice Island where chickens roost all night in the trees and every day is summer. They swim and snorkel and fish for silver jacks in the soft Caribbean Sea that surrounds them. They climb mango trees that are heavy with ripe juicy fruit – good for eating and even better for throwing at their friends in mango fights. They know where to find mountain springs where the water tastes like sparkling soda and they’ve found the best places to hide in old Fort George where the cast iron cannons still angle toward the sea. So what is their secret adventure? Why are they putting together a raft from driftwood and twisted palm fiber? Who is Mr Ready? And what happens when the two eleven year olds find out that the sea is not always their friend?”

Rankin volunteers at the Latah Recovery Center and Sojourners Alliance in Moscow, Idaho. This book is her gift to the island of Grenada.

Moscow Public Library, Idaho, USA