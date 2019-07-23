Members of staff of the Child Protection Authority (CPA) and representatives from relevant stakeholder bodies have been exposed to a series of capacity-building sessions since the inception of 2019.

The most recent was conducted on Monday, 22 July on Adoption Procedure & Courtroom Etiquette. The one-day workshop was facilitated by Attorney-at-Law, Jasmine Redhead.

The CPA’s Managing Director Yvonne Da Breo, said since the work of the authority is governed by laws, it is important for staff to be up to date on legal procedures, as well as be aware of the laws that regulate child protection practices in Grenada.

“In today’s society, litigation is the order of the day. It is important for us to know the legislation. Child Protection is a very broad field and it has legal implications; therefore, we must get it right,” the Managing Director remarked at the opening ceremony.

“This workshop is an opportunity for us to learn more so that we are very clear about the do’s and the don’ts, the acceptable and the unacceptable,” Da Breo said.

The workshop addressed topics such as Courtroom Protocol, Child Protection and the Law, Adoption Practice and Procedures in Grenada, and included several role-play exercises aimed at bringing the content learnt to life.

The training was attended by child protection officers, adoption and foster care officers, residential caregivers and trainees, among others. Each attendee received a certificate of participation upon completion.

