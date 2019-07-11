by Linda Straker

Solomon Mitchell charged with Housebreaking and Stealing

Offences committed between 17-18 June 2019

Police have confirmed that investigations into the recent breaking, stealing and damage to property to the studio of Meaningful Television (MTV) has resulted in one person being detained, arrested and charged.

Solomon Mitchell, 50-year-old Tiler residing at Belmont, St George, was charged for the offences of Housebreaking and Stealing — articles valued at EC$2,450 the property of MTV situated at Kirani James Boulevard, St George. He was also charged for the offence of Damage to Property — articles valued at EC$1,750 the property of MTV. The offences according to police were committed between 17-18 June 2019.

Mitchell was also charged for the offences of Housebreaking and Stealing, articles valued at EC$3,390 the property of Kenroy Modeste Construction Company situated at Belmont, St George. These offences were committed between 19-20 June 2019.

In June 2018 the studio and office of WEEFM, another media house, were broken into and vandalised. Though one person was detained and questioned, the matter is still under investigation because the suspect was released without charge.