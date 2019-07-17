Police are seeking the assistance of the general public in locating 82-year-old Veronica Thompson residing at New Hampshire, St George.

Thompson was last seen on Tuesday, 16 July 2019 between 4 pm and 5 pm wearing a checkered blue and white skirt and a light blue jersey. She is approximately 5 feet 8 inches in height, slim built and brown in complexion.

Anyone seeing Veronica Thompson or has any information about her whereabouts is asked to contact South Saint George Police Station at 444 4454; Central Police Station at 440 2244/5; CID at 440 3921; Police emergency at 911; police hotline at 444 1958 or the nearest police station.

Office of Commissioner of Police