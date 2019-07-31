by Linda Straker

NDC will be picketing Ministry of Finance on Thursday, 1 August

Purpose of protest to highlight chronic corruption of NNP administration

The main opposition National Democratic Congress said that it will be picketing the compound of the Ministry of Finance on Thursday, 1 August 2019, the purpose of which is to publicly condemn what it describes as corruption with the system and at the same time, call for justice.

“We’re inviting you and members of your group to a gathering to picket the Ministry of Finance at the Carenage on Thursday, 1 August 2019 between the hours of 11 am to 1 pm,” said a notification on the political party’s Facebook page.

“Walk with your placards and posters condemning systemic corruption and calling for justice. Mobilise yourself, family, friends, and constituencies. Join the struggle to protect our democracy and protect the taxpayers of our country,” the notification recommended.

Joseph Andall, Interim Political Leader of the NDC explained the purpose of the protest: “To highlight the chronic corruption of the NNP administration, to get relevant authorities to investigate and if necessary, charge and prosecute culprits; to awaken taxpayers to the theft of their hard-earned money and the cost of corruption.”

The party announced the protest after it made public via its weekly Tuesday talk show on the Grenada Broadcasting Network (GBN) that the political leader had written Head of State, Governor-General Dame Cecile La Grenade and Edvin Martin, Commissioner of Police recommending an investigation be conducted in the recent cellphone abuse scandal.

The party wants the Governor-General to establish a Commission of Inquiry in accordance with the Commission of Inquiry legislation, while the recommendation is for the police to investigate to determine the type of criminal wrongdoing in the cellphone scandal. They are yet to receive a response.

Government has confirmed that former public officers were recently discovered using cellphones which were assigned to them while they were public officers. In one case the bill was approximately EC$70,000 over a 3-month period.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell who is also the Minister for Finance has publicly acknowledged the cellphone abuse was due to systematic failure from both government and the service provider. “Government has accepted full responsibility for what has happened. Let me reassure the population that as long I am in office, that will not reoccur again,” he said on Tuesday, 30 July during the weekly post-cabinet briefing.