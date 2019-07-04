On Wednesday, 3 July 2019, Grenada became the 126th country to launch the highly successful Adult & Teen Challenge drug and alcohol rehabilitation programme at Her Majesty’s Prisons, St George.

The launch of this 9-month rehabilitation programme marks the beginning of a transformational journey for 20 students who represent 5% of the prison population. Grenada’s programme is one of 4 that Global Teen Channel is operating within a prison facility. The other 3 programmes are based in Paraguay, Oklahoma and Kansas respectively.

Her Excellency Dame Cécile La Grenade, along with ministers of government, prison officials, directors of Global Teen Challenge, business leaders, church officials and parents, gathered to support this newest addition to the prison’s existing rehabilitation services. They all encouraged students to embrace the hope and opportunities provided in order to experience life-long transformation.

The mission of Adult & Teen Challenge Grenada is to help men and women overcome substance addictions, leading to full and productive lives. The programme which has a strong faith-based approach, offers spiritual, academic and vocational training that equip individuals to return to society as responsible citizens. Over time, we should see an overall reduction in the percentage of repeat offenders currently within the prison system.

The programme will cover a period of 9 months, where the first 3 months will address the root issues that are affecting the lives of students often leading to repeat prison sentences. During those 3 months, intervention will be initiated both at a spiritual and psychological level through discipleship training, mentoring and psychological services. In the next 6 months of the programme, various skills training will be added while continuing the process of spiritual and psychological development.

Students who successfully complete the programme will be well-prepared to pursue continuing holistic development while leading others along this transformational journey. If they are continuing their prison sentence, they will assist with the launch of the second intake of students. However, those being released from prison will likely serve as apprentices with the organisation.

Students in the programme will be supported in several ways. They will receive a monthly stipend to assist with their living expenses, along with monthly care-packs containing personal care items. Additionally, their school-age children will receive assistance with selected school supplies and other forms of assistance.

In addition to this programme, as part of the addiction prevention strategy and graduates’ support system, Adult & Teen Challenge Grenada is in the process of refurbishing a centre at Good Hope where it will offer skills training, counselling services, job preparedness workshops, and other services. Individuals interested in learning more about Adult & Teen Challenge Grenada and partnering with the efforts of this organisation are encouraged to call the Executive Director, Jude Hector at 409-5833.

Adult & Teen Challenge Grenada