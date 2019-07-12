Since its inception in 2002, individuals and corporate citizens who were considered worthy of receiving awards, were selected by a panel of assessors within The Willie Redhead Foundation.

For the 7th award ceremony which would be held on Monday, 18 November 2019 The Willie Redhead Foundation has decided to open nominations to the public at large in order to deepen the selection process and to give it a more national completion.

The award ceremony is held every 2 years. In 2002, the recipients were Cathedral House, Jonas Browne & Hubbards (G’da) Ltd, and the Financial Complex Ltd who received plaques, while Concept Marketing, the Grenada Co-operative Bank, and the Carriacou Historical Society received Certificates of Merit.

In 2004, due to Hurricane Ivan there was no ceremony.

In 2006 plaques awards were given to the following: Jonas Browne & Hubbards (G’da) Ltd, Guyana and Trinidad Mutual Life Insurance Co, Grenada Public Service Credit Union. Certificates of Merit were given to the late George Brizan CBE, Michael Jessamy, Simon (Mandoo) Seales, and the Veni Vwai La Grenade Dance Company.

In 2008 plaque awards were given to the late Dr & Mrs James de Vere Pitt of the National Museum, the River Antoine Distillery and the YWCA. Certificates of Merit were given to the late Thelma Phillip MBE, (Aunty Tek), Sandra Ferguson and Dr Valma Jessamy.

The last Patrimonial Award Ceremony (PAC) was held in 2016.

As can be seen from the above, awardees are selected not only for the conservation and enhancement of the built heritage but from a wide array of persons and institutions who have in one way or another made valid contributions to the protection and preservation of both our natural and cultural heritage.

On this occasion, the public is requested to kindly join with us in the selection process as we become more aware of the importance and significance of our heritage, not only for its intrinsic value but also for its educational and economic contribution to nation building and national

identity, as we seek to forge our Caribbean civilisation.

In order to participate in the process, the following guidelines are provided:

Criteria and Procedures for selecting the Willie Redhead Foundation Patrimonial Awardees.

(A) Criteria

The provision of significant services or other forms of assistance by the nominees to the foundation, in pursuance of its objectives.

Outstanding and consistent efforts by the nominees to maintain, and or restore the historic and architectural characteristics of their historic ambiance of the area.

Distinguishable activities by the nominees in any of the following areas:

Recovering and preserving significant historical artifacts.

Mobilising or providing resources to restore or maintain historic

sites and buildings.

Highlighting projects for the restoration, conservation and

protection of heritage sites and the natural environment.

Promotion of cultural heritage.

(B) Procedure

Institutions, business firms, groups, and individuals may nominate and be nominated for awards.

All nominations must be submitted to The Willie Redhead Foundation to reach us by post or email by 15 September 2019. Our postal address is PO Box 17 St George’s. Email norrisml1234@gmail.com.

Nominations will be considered by the sub-committee, after which a recommended list of awardees would be submitted to the foundation’s management for approval.

Previous awardees are eligible for nomination.

Please visit our website and Facebook at www.willieredheadfoundation.org

TWRF