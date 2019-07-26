by Linda Straker

Outreach social responsibility programme engages impoverished persons in St George’s

Persons received medical care, personal care, a meal, hygienic necessities and clothing

Approximately 30 impoverished persons in the parish of St George who daily roam the streets of St George’s daily were the first to benefit from an outreach social responsibility programme of the Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF).

A project in collaboration with the Ministries of Health and Social Development along with corporate citizens and individual, Officers of the Department on Thursday, 25 July launch its “Feeding the Destitute” project which is aimed at bringing relief to the impoverished.

Most of the recipients were persons who are referred to as vagrants. They received medical care, personal care, a meal and a bag with hygienic necessities and clothing.

“Through this project, we are hoping to make a difference in their lives,” said WPC Daniella Thomas who explained that the needs of the recipients became obvious to the officers as they perform their daily duties in the city.

“It will not be a one-off event. We are hoping to have this initiative as an ongoing social project and the intention is to take it to other parishes because there are persons like them in all the parishes,” she added.

The launch at the Melville Street basketball court was attended by Peter David, Member of Parliament for the Town of St George; Delma Thomas, Minister for Social Development; high ranking officers of the police force and other government officials.

Dr Francis Martin of the Ministry of Health was among healthcare providers who engaged the recipients by giving them a health check, while some members of the police force engaged in barbering services.

Thomas said that persons who want to contribute to the continued success of the project should contact the Traffic Department and the necessary guidance will be provided as to what is required for the next initiative to help the impoverished in the society.