As carnival activities intensify, and in an effort to reduce motor vehicular accidents and curb other traffic infringements, the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) continues to step up the enforcement of traffic laws and regulations.

On Wednesday, 24 July 2019 a number of operations were conducted across the country.

Over 200 vehicles were checked, 60 fixed penalty tickets were issued and 5 male persons were arrested for driving without driver’s licence. Most of the tickets issued were for driving without seatbelts, speeding, defective tyres, unlicenced and uninsured vehicles.

As the RGPF continues its operations, we remind the motoring public to obey all traffic laws and to be patient for the Carnival Season as there are expected to be delays.

Office of Commissioner of Police